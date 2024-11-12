Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. Projects Strong Financial Growth

Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. (JP:3683) has released an update.

Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. reported a 3.8% increase in net sales to ¥11,464 million for the first nine months of 2024, with profit attributable to owners soaring by 95.3% year-on-year. The company projects a 7% rise in full-year net sales and expects a 60.4% increase in profit attributable to owners, underscoring its robust financial performance.

For further insights into JP:3683 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.