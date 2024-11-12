Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. Projects Strong Financial Growth

Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. (JP:3683) has released an update.
Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. reported a 3.8% increase in net sales to ¥11,464 million for the first nine months of 2024, with profit attributable to owners soaring by 95.3% year-on-year. The company projects a 7% rise in full-year net sales and expects a 60.4% increase in profit attributable to owners, underscoring its robust financial performance.
