Cybergun SA Nears Valuable Civilian Division Sale

May 21, 2024 — 03:55 am EDT

Cybergun SA (FR:ALCYB) has released an update.

CYBERGUN SA, a leader in recreational shooting, has received a second letter of intent for the acquisition of its Civilian division, valued above 10 million euros, demonstrating the company’s potential for high-value asset negotiation. The proceeds from the anticipated sale are expected to bolster the growth of their Military and Hunting division, which saw a significant revenue increase of 38% in 2023. CYBERGUN aims to finalize the sale by the first half of 2024, while ensuring the development project aligns with stakeholder interests.

