CYBERDYNE (TYO:7779) Price Target Decreased by 23.58% to 413.10

The average one-year price target for CYBERDYNE (TYO:7779) has been revised to 413.10 / share. This is an decrease of 23.58% from the prior estimate of 540.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 588.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.45% from the latest reported closing price of 290.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in CYBERDYNE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7779 is 0.02%, a decrease of 15.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 3,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOTZ - Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 1,755K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7779 by 16.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 578K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 490K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7779 by 11.58% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 357K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 122K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

