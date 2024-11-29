News & Insights

CyberCatch Faces Filing Delay, CEO Restricted from Trading

November 29, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

CyberCatch Holdings Inc (TSE:CYBE) has released an update.

CyberCatch Holdings Inc., a cybersecurity firm, has announced a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements due to unforeseen circumstances, extending the deadline to January 27, 2025. The company has received a management cease trade order, restricting its CEO and CFO from trading company securities until the filings are complete. Despite this, other securityholders can continue trading, and CyberCatch plans to keep investors updated with regular press releases.

