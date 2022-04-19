US Markets

Cyberattack hits Costa Rica ministry, government has to disable services

Contributor
Alvaro Murillo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Costa Rica confirmed on Tuesday that the computer systems of the finance ministry remained disabled after a cyberattack on official platforms the previous day.

April 19 (Reuters) - Costa Rica confirmed on Tuesday that the computer systems of the finance ministry remained disabled after a cyberattack on official platforms the previous day.

Authorities temporarily disabled platforms deemed vulnerable following the cyberattack, the ministry said in a statement, adding that experts were working to identify and fix the problems.

As of Tuesday, tax and customs platforms had been temporarily suspended for external users. Internal financial systems and payroll services for the education ministry and the supreme electoral court were also suspended.

Carlos Montenegro, executive director of the Chamber of Industries, said in a statement that the cyberattack had also paralyzed international trade.

The Presidency said in a statement it had identified a "criminal organization" as being behind the hack though it did not identify it.

The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned last month of cyberattacks by the Conti ransomware group, a Russia-based cybercrime outfit known for using ransomware to extort millions of dollars from U.S. and European companies.

The government also launched a crisis team on Tuesday to monitor cybersecurity risks.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular