Is CyberArk's AI Focus Enough to Sustain Its ARR Growth Momentum?

CyberArk Software CYBR reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2025 results with Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $1.22 billion, up from $1.17 billion as reported in the last quarter. The company posted a net new ARR of $46 million in the first quarter, driven by the sustained growth of subscriptions and increased adoption of its identity security platform.



Subscription ARR alone is now more than $1.03 billion and accounts for nearly 85% of total ARR, which the company added $51 million in net new subscription ARR. This shift to a recurring revenue model gives the company more financial stability and predictability.



CyberArk is known for protecting human and machine identities. Now, it’s moving into artificial intelligence (AI) with its new “Secure AI Agent” product. This tool is designed to protect both autonomous and human-controlled AI systems.



As more companies begin using AI tools, keeping these systems secure becomes important. CyberArk is trying to solve this problem early, which could help it stay ahead of the competition. During the first-quarterearnings call CyberArk revealed that machine identity products featured in nine of the 10 largest deals in the quarter, reaffirming its ability to protect non-human identities.



CYBR’s sustained focus on enhancing portfolio strength is driving customer wins. New customer wins during the first quarter included a multi-six-figure ARR deal with a U.S.-based software company that replaced a competitive PAM vendor, and a large healthcare provider extended coverage across workforce, cloud, and machine identities.



CyberArk aims for full-year fiscal 2025 ARR to land at $1.41 to $1.42 billion for approximately 21% year-over-year growth. The company seems to be well-positioned to maintain momentum in the long term, driven by a robust subscription base, new customer additions and the adoption of its AI-enabled enterprise-grade platform.

How CYBR’s ARR Growth Stacks Up Against Rivals

Competitors like Zscaler ZS and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.



Zscaler ended its third quarter of fiscal 2025 with $2.9 billion in ARR, reflecting 23% year-over-year growth. The robust growth was driven by Z-Flex and rapid traction across Zscaler’s three strategic growth pillars, which include Zero Trust Everywhere, Data Security Everywhere and Agentic Operations.



Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne’s ARR is also growing rapidly with reaching $948 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This represents year-over-year growth of 24%, fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CYBR’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CyberArk have gained 19.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Security industry’s growth of 22%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CYBR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.76, below the industry’s 14.77.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.79 per share, up by 3.56% over the past 30 days, which implies an increase of 25.08% year over year. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 is also up by 2.15% over the past 30 days at $4.76 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 25.54%.



CYBR stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

