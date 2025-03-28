CyberArk Stock Soars 17% in Six Months: Time to Hold or Fold?

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR has been on the rise over the past six months, with its stock surging 17%, significantly outperforming both the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the broader S&P 500.

6-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This strong rally has left investors questioning whether to lock in profits or stay the course. However, despite its recent gains, holding the stock remains the best strategy, given its dominant position in identity security, solid financial performance and accelerating annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.

Moreover, CyberArk’s strategic partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL continue to expand its market reach, making it a compelling long-term play despite its elevated valuation.

CyberArk Leads the Identity Security Space

CyberArk is a market leader in identity security, providing privileged access management (PAM) and Zero Trust solutions. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, organizations are ramping up their investments in identity and access security, benefiting CyberArk’s core business.

The company's $1.54 billion acquisition of Venafi in October 2024, a leader in machine identity management, significantly enhances its capabilities in protecting machine-to-machine communications. This complements CyberArk’s existing human identity protection services, creating a comprehensive security suite.

Additionally, the $165 million acquisition of Zilla Security in February 2025, which specializes in cloud-based identity governance, further broadens its product portfolio. These acquisitions are expected to boost ARR growth by expanding its total addressable market (TAM) and strengthening its foothold in the cloud security landscape.

CyberArk’s expansive customer base is another key growth driver. The company secures more than 5,400 global businesses, including 50% of Fortune 500 companies and 35% of Global 2000 firms, underscoring its critical role in enterprise security. Its expanding influence in high-profile organizations signals strong long-term demand for its solutions.

CyberArk’s Cloud Partnerships Fuel Customer Expansion

CyberArk’s partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet are significantly driving its customer growth. By integrating its solutions with Microsoft’s Azure Active Directory, Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure and Alphabet’s Google Cloud, CyberArk offers enhanced security capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

These collaborations make CyberArk’s identity security solutions a go-to choice for enterprises adopting cloud-centric architectures. Through joint go-to-market initiatives with these tech giants, CyberArk gains greater exposure and credibility, attracting large-scale customers and expanding its footprint in the cybersecurity landscape.

CYBR’s Robust Financial Results Strengthen Investment Case

CyberArk’s strong financial results reflect its ability to deliver consistent growth and profitability. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported $314 million in revenues, marking a 41% year-over-year increase, while its non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 310 basis points to 18.7%. This highlights CyberArk’s ability to balance growth with operational efficiency.

A standout metric from the quarter was the 51% year-over-year surge in ARR to $1.17 billion, driven by a 68% jump in subscription ARR. This rapid ARR expansion enhances revenue visibility and predictability, which is crucial for long-term stability. For 2025, CyberArk projects revenues between $1.308 billion and $1.318 billion, representing a robust 31-32% growth trajectory.

Furthermore, the company has a strong track record of exceeding expectations. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 82.8%, showcasing its operational consistency.

CyberArk Software Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CyberArk Software Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CyberArk Software Ltd. Quote

CYBR Premium Valuation: A Reason for Concern

While CyberArk’s fundamentals are compelling, its valuation remains stretched. The stock trades at a forward P/E ratio of 87.53, significantly above the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average of 24.25. Its 12-month forward sales multiple of 12.26 also far exceeds the sector average of 5.72.

CYBR Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

These premium valuations indicate that much of CyberArk’s future growth is already priced in, making the stock susceptible to sharp corrections if the company’s financial performance falters or if market sentiment shifts.

Conclusion: Hold CYBR Stock for Now

CyberArk’s dominant position in identity security, rapid ARR growth, and strategic cloud partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet make it a strong long-term investment. The company’s financial resilience, expanding market share and growing customer base position it well for continued success.

While its lofty valuation warrants caution, existing shareholders should hold the stock and capitalize on its growth potential. For new investors, waiting for a better entry point may be wise. CyberArk carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.