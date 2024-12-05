News & Insights

CyberArk Software’s Assets Surge, Boosting Financial Health

December 05, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

CyberArk Software (CYBR) has released an update.

CyberArk Software has shown a significant increase in total assets, rising from $2.02 billion at the end of 2023 to $2.46 billion by September 2024. This growth is largely driven by a substantial increase in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting a strong financial position. Investors might find CyberArk’s robust asset growth an attractive sign of financial health in the cybersecurity market.

