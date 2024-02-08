News & Insights

CyberArk Software Ltd. Q4 Earnings Summary

February 08, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR):

Earnings: $8.911 million in Q4 vs. -$22.204 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CyberArk Software Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $38.062 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $223.104 million in Q4 vs. $169.151 million in the same period last year.

