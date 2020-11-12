CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

It's shaping up to be a tough period for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$107m missing analyst predictions by 4.8%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.41 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CYBR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

After the latest results, the 18 analysts covering CyberArk Software are now predicting revenues of US$507.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$0.29 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$548.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.46 in 2021. There looks to have been a significant drop in sentiment regarding CyberArk Software's prospects after these latest results, with a minor downgrade to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$122, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CyberArk Software at US$143 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await CyberArk Software shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that CyberArk Software's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 13% increase next year well below the historical 22%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 418 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like CyberArk Software is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for CyberArk Software dropped from profits to a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$122, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CyberArk Software going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CyberArk Software you should know about.

