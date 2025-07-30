CyberArk Software Ltd. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR):

Earnings: -$12.92 million in Q2 vs. -$90.82 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q2 vs. -$1.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CyberArk Software Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $26.09 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Revenue: $224.70 million in Q2 vs. $328.03 million in the same period last year.

