CyberArk Software Expects Q1and Full-year Earnings In Line And Revenue Better Than View- Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has initiated earnings guidance for the first-quarter and full year in line with estimates, and revenue guidance better than the Street view.

For the first-quarter, the company expects to post adjusted income per share of $0.21 to $0.31. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to earn income per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the first-quarter is expected to be in the range of $209 million to $215 million, above analysts' estimate of $206.77 million.

For the full year, CYBR sees adjusted income per share of $1.63 to $1.81, in line with the consensus estimate of $1.72 per share.

It sees annual revenue in the range of $920 million to $930 million, above the analysts' estimate of $915.82 million.

CYBR was trading up by 6.10 percent at $258 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for CyberArk Software:

Earnings: $8.911 million in Q4 vs. -$22.204 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CyberArk Software Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $38.062 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $223.104 million in Q4 vs. $169.151 million in the same period last year.

