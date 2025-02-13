CYBERARK SOFTWARE Earnings Results: $CYBR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CYBERARK SOFTWARE ($CYBR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $314,380,000, beating estimates of $307,333,843 by $7,046,157.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CYBR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CYBERARK SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of CYBERARK SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 747,516 shares (+147.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $217,983,140
- NEPSIS INC. added 505,088 shares (+882.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,270,067
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 470,653 shares (+324.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,247,121
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 391,900 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,561,484
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 336,462 shares (+195.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,092,315
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 238,567 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,478,596
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 237,313 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,060,825
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CYBERARK SOFTWARE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CYBR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYBR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.