CYBERARK SOFTWARE Earnings Results: $CYBR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CYBERARK SOFTWARE ($CYBR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $314,380,000, beating estimates of $307,333,843 by $7,046,157.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of CYBERARK SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CYBERARK SOFTWARE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CYBR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYBR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

