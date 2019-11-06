CyberArk Software (CYBR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CyberArk Software Ltd (Symbol: CYBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $115.61, changing hands as high as $119.99 per share. CyberArk Software Ltd shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYBR's low point in its 52 week range is $64.66 per share, with $148.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.86.

