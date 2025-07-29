CyberArk Software (CYBR) and Okta (OKTA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two stocks that are in the cyber security stocks.

CyberArk Software CYBR is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a A for Growth and a F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. The company is slated to report earnings on 8/7 before the market open and the company has a good history of beating the number. This cyber security stock is expected to show strong topline growth this year 32% and for that you have to pay up. The forward PE is bloated at 100x, so that is why we want this stock on the radar list for now.

Okta OKTA is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has a A for Growth and an F for Value. This was a former holding in Home Run Investor and it might be time to add this stock again. Brian suggested in the video that this stock could see a 50% return over the next year if the company continues to beat the number and improve margins.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.