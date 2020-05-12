CyberArk Software (CYBR) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Is now the right time to bet on cybersecurity stocks? It’s one of the fastest rising groups within the software space which have gone on a massive rally since the market bottom in March. Among the biggest gainers have been CyberArk Software (CYBR) which is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings before the opening bell Wednesday.

CyberArk, which has seen its shares surge as much as 53% since the March low, specializes in preventing ransomware, phishing and other kinds of cyberattacks that seek to exploit privileged accounts, or those of employees or management who have administrative access to computer systems.

As remote workers access company data via the internet, IT departments have prioritized security. By better managing privileged accounts, companies can prevent hackers from attacking employee home machines, particularly as the shift has fueled increased demand for virtual private networks that allows employees to connect to the office remotely. But Guggenheim analyst Imtiaz Koujalgi recently raised caution, noting whether security stocks "are overbought" and not pricing in downside risk.

While that may be true, some analysts have argued that the virus-related shift to working from home could create tailwind for companies that can last multiple years given that security isn't considered discretionary spending. William Blair analyst Jonathan Ho sees agreed. In a recent report to clients, he said "We believe companies that sell these types of solutions are likely to have natural offsets that could mitigate the impact of slower contracting activity.”

In the case of CyberArk, while its revenue is expected to rise, the company is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings. This is as its EPS has grown each year by a compound annual rate of 26%. As such, the market has applied a premium to the stock, compared to cybersecurity peers such as Cisco Systems (CSCO) or Fortinet (FTNT). On Wednesday the CyberArk will need to demonstrate with its quarterly results and within the ensuing commentary that it deserves the premium price.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the Israel-based company to earn 36 cents per share on revenue of $105.63 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 56 cents per share on revenue of $92.4 million. For the full year, ending December, earnings are expected to decline 26% year over year to $2.05 per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 9.5% to $475.15 million.

In the fourth quarter the company showed its leadership position, delivering its twelfth consecutive top and bottom line beat. Total revenue of $129.7 million rose up 19% year over year, beating estimates by $20 million. Q4 license revenue of $76.5 million was up 15%, topping estimates of $75.3 million, while Maintenance and Professional Services revenue was rose 26%. Despite these strong numbers, the stock took a beating falling about 10% as investors digest the company's outlook for 2020.

Amid the rapid global spread of the coronavirus, there has been increased demand for better security as more employees are working from home. CyberArk looks poised to deliver another top- and bottom-line beat. As such, it would be a mistake to part with this winner.

