CyberArk Software Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CYBR

In trading on Monday, shares of CyberArk Software Ltd (Symbol: CYBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.77, changing hands as high as $129.41 per share. CyberArk Software Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYBR's low point in its 52 week range is $92.61 per share, with $169.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.10.

