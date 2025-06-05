Markets
CYBR

CyberArk Software Announces Pricing Of $1.1 Bln Of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030

June 05, 2025 — 09:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) announced the pricing of $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

CyberArk has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on June 10, 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on June 15, 2030, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CYBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.