CyberArk Software Announces Pricing Of $1.1 Bln Of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) announced the pricing of $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

CyberArk has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on June 10, 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on June 15, 2030, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.

