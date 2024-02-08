News & Insights

CyberArk Software Adds 7% As Quarterly Results, Outlook Better Than Consensus Estimates

February 08, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of information security company CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) are rising more than 7% Thursday morning after reporting upbeat quarterly results above analysts' view. The company also provided first-quarter as well as full-year revenue outlook, better than the consensus estimates.

Net income was $8.91 million, or $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with loss of $22.2 million or $0.54 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $38.1 million, or $0.81 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.47 per share.

Total revenue increased 32 percent to $223.1 million from $169.2 million a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $209.68 million.

For the first quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $209.0 million and $215.0 million, above the Street view of $206.77 million.

For the full year, the company expects revenue in the range of $920.0 million to $930.0 million. The consensus estimate stands at $915.82 million.

CYBR is at $261.06 currently. It has traded in the range of $120.11 - $274.73 in the last 1 year.

