CyberArk Q4 Results Beat Estimates, Sees Q1 & FY Profit Below; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - CyberArk (CYBR) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income declined to $20.7 million or $0.53 per share, from $24.2 million or $0.64 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $37.8 million or $0.97 per share, compared to $33.4 million, or $0.89 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue was $129.66 million, up 19% from last year's $109.05 million. Analysts expected revenues of $126.37 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the first-quarter, the company expects non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $0.35 - $0.41 per share, and total revenue of $106.0 million - $110.0 million. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.56 per share and revenues of $113.66 million for the first-quarter.

For 2020, the company projects non-GAAP net income per share to be in the range of $2.26 - $2.38 per share, and total revenue of $511.0 million - $519.0 million. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2020 earnings of $2.79 per share on annual revenues of $510.36 million.

