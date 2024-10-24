CyberArk price target raised to $355 from $315 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on CyberArk (CYBR) to $355 from $315 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm previewed its Q3 results and expects a solid beat on easy comps, driven by positive channel feedback.
