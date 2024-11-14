CyberArk price target raised to $335 from $330 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm’s price target on CyberArk (CYBR) to $335 from $330 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company beat Q3 net new annual recurring revenue and raised fiscal 2024 free cash flow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CYBR:
- CyberArk Appoints Erica Smith as New CFO
- CyberArk Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Raises Guidance
- CyberArk price target raised to $351 from $325 at BTIG
- CyberArk price target raised to $350 from $300 at Truist
- Morning Movers: Spotify rises and Groupon sinks following quarterly results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.