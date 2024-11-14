News & Insights

CyberArk price target raised to $335 from $330 at Barclays

November 14, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm’s price target on CyberArk (CYBR) to $335 from $330 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company beat Q3 net new annual recurring revenue and raised fiscal 2024 free cash flow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

