CyberArk files to sell 2.29M ordinary shares for holders

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholder pursuant to this prospectus.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CYBR:
- CyberArk initiated with an Outperform at Scotiabank
- CyberArk initiated with a Buy at Cleveland Research
- CyberArk price target raised to $340 from $310 at KeyBanc
- CyberArk price target raised to $325 from $310 at Mizuho
- CyberArk price target raised to $325 from $310 at BTIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.