CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR) reached $274.36, with a -1.91% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's shares have seen a decrease of 0.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. On that day, CyberArk is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $233.9 million, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $939.08 million, indicating changes of +104.46% and +24.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CyberArk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, CyberArk holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CyberArk has a Forward P/E ratio of 122.02 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.27 for its industry.

We can also see that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.72.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CYBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

