CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the most recent trading day at $325.84, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 4.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CyberArk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 13, 2025. On that day, CyberArk is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $305.65 million, indicating a 37.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.64 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, signifying shifts of +20.13% and +31.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CyberArk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.43% lower. CyberArk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, CyberArk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 90.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 59.27.

We can also see that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.