CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the latest trading day at $256.38, indicating a -0.01% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.64%.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's shares have seen a decrease of 5.27% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CyberArk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 1266.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $219.26 million, up 24.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $935.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +82.14% and +24.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CyberArk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, CyberArk holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, CyberArk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 125.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.26 for its industry.

One should further note that CYBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.