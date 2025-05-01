CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

CyberArk (CYBR) ended the recent trading session at $352.10, demonstrating a -0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 1.87% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.79, showcasing a 5.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $305.66 million, indicating a 37.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.65 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, demonstrating changes of +20.46% and +31.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.56% higher. As of now, CyberArk holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, CyberArk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 96.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 66.01.

Meanwhile, CYBR's PEG ratio is currently 4.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.