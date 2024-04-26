CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR) reached $242.60, with a -1.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 7.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 2, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 258.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $213.42 million, indicating a 31.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CYBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $926.39 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.14% and +23.21%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CyberArk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. CyberArk currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, CyberArk is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 139.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.29.

It's also important to note that CYBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

