CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $100.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 0.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CYBR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 6, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $103.02 million, up 21.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $421.78 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.17% and +22.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. CYBR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note CYBR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.69.

Investors should also note that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 2.75 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

