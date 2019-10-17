CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $101.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 2.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CYBR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 6, 2019. On that day, CYBR is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $103.02 million, up 21.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $421.78 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.17% and +22.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. CYBR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CYBR has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.68 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.16.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CYBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

