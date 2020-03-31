CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the most recent trading day at $85.56, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 18.8% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.82% in that time.

CYBR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $107.61 million, up 12.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $494.12 million. These totals would mark changes of -20.94% and +13.88%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.37% higher. CYBR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, CYBR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.85.

We can also see that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CYBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.