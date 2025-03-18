CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $344.87, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 16.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CyberArk in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.80, marking a 6.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $305.65 million, showing a 37.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating changes of +20.46% and +31.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CyberArk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.78% upward. Currently, CyberArk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, CyberArk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 94.81. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 61.85 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that CYBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Security industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.11.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CYBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

