CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the most recent trading day at $105.31, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 10.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CYBR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CYBR to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $103.02 million, up 21.7% from the year-ago period.

CYBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $421.68 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.17% and +22.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. CYBR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CYBR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.39, which means CYBR is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 2.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.