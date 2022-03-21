CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Jumps 3.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

CyberArk CYBR shares ended the last trading session 3.1% higher at $157. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4% gain over the past four weeks.

CyberArk’s stock appreciated on continued optimism surrounding the demand for its products and solutions. The company is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches.

Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

This maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -433.3%. Revenues are expected to be $131.27 million, up 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For CyberArk, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CYBR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CyberArk is a member of the Zacks Security industry. One other stock in the same industry, Fortinet FTNT, finished the last trading session 5.4% higher at $319.97. FTNT has returned -2.3% over the past month.

For Fortinet , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.79. This represents a change of -2.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.