CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $438.22, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts have depreciated by 2.02% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.43%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 41.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $359.28 million, indicating a 14.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.97% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.86% upward. Right now, CyberArk possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CyberArk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 91.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 51.15, so one might conclude that CyberArk is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CYBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.75. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Security industry stood at 2.81 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.