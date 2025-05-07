CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $360.70, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 14.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 15.87% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 10.62% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.79, indicating a 5.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $305.66 million, up 37.96% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.66 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of +20.79% and +31.33%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.54% higher. Currently, CyberArk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, CyberArk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 99.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 67.42, which means CyberArk is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Security industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.37.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CYBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

