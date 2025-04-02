CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the most recent trading day at $345.69, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 1.69% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing a 6.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $305.65 million, showing a 37.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.64 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, representing changes of +20.13% and +31.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.25% upward. CyberArk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CyberArk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 95.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 59.33.

It is also worth noting that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

