CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $271.53, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts have depreciated by 1.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, CyberArk is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $233.9 million, indicating a 22.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $939.08 million, representing changes of +104.46% and +24.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CyberArk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.93% increase. CyberArk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, CyberArk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 118.99. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.02.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

