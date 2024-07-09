CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR) reached $269.79, with a -1.32% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.14%.

The the stock of maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts has risen by 8.29% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 1266.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $219.26 million, up 24.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $935.16 million, indicating changes of +82.14% and +24.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CyberArk is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CyberArk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 134.01. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.28.

One should further note that CYBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CYBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.