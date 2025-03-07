CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

CyberArk (CYBR) ended the recent trading session at $335.45, demonstrating a -0.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's stock has dropped by 11.79% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing a 6.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $305.71 million, up 37.99% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.64 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating changes of +20.13% and +31.46%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CyberArk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.38% downward. CyberArk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, CyberArk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 92.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.65.

We can also see that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

