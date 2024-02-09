CyberArk (CYBR) Soars 8% as Q4 Earnings & Sales Crush Estimates

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR shares gained 7.6% on Thursday after the cybersecurity company delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. CyberArk’s fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings also came well ahead of its previously provided guidance range of 41-50 cents per share.

Moreover, the bottom line improved more than fivefold from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 16 cents per share. The robust year-over-year earnings growth was primarily driven by higher revenues, better cost management and increased financial income, partially offset by a higher number of outstanding shares.

Top-Line Performance

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Identity Security solution provider’s reported revenues increased 32% year over year to $223.1 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $209.7 million. Markedly, more than 90% of quarterly revenues were recurring in nature, which surged 41% year over year to $201.5 million.

Annual Recurring Revenues (“ARR”) increased 36% to $774 million. The subscription portion, which accounted for 75% of the total ARR, soared 60% year over year to $582 million. This upside was primarily driven by a record number of software-as-a-service solution bookings and the strong demand for on-premise subscription offerings. However, the maintenance portion, representing 25% of the total ARR, decreased to $192 million from $206 million on Dec 31, 2022.

CyberArk’s subscription transition has been witnessing strong momentum with a rapidly growing base of recurring revenues. Subscription bookings made up 95% of license bookings in the quarter.

CyberArk Software Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CyberArk Software Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CyberArk Software Ltd. Quote

Quarterly Details

Segment-wise, Subscription revenues (67% of the total revenues) were $150.3 million, up 70% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for Subscription revenues was pegged at $139.5 million.

Maintenance and professional services revenues (29% of the total revenues) were $64.8 million, slightly lower than the year-ago quarter’s $66.1 million. Our estimate for Maintenance and professional services revenues was pegged at $65.6 million.

Perpetual license revenues (4% of the total revenues) plunged to $8 million from $14.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline reflects the company’s continued efforts toward shifting the business model to subscription-based from a perpetual license. Our estimate for Perpetual license revenues was pegged at $4.2 million.

Operating Details

CyberArk’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 35.3% year over year to $189.7 million. Moreover, the non-GAAP gross margin expanded 210 basis points (bps) to 85%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses escalated 13.9% year over year to $155 million. Higher operating expenses reflect the company’s aggressive sales and marketing initiatives and sustained investments in research and development to boost product offerings and capabilities. However, operating expenses as a percentage of revenues declined to 69.5% from 80.5% in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a non-GAAP operating income of $34.7 million in the fourth quarter, which reflects a strong improvement from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP operating income of $4.1 million. Its fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 15.6%, significantly higher than the year-ago quarter’s 2.4%.

Balance Sheet

CyberArk ended the October-December 2023 quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $993.4 million. As of Dec 31, 2023, total deferred revenues were $480.6 million, up 18% year over year.

During the fourth quarter, the company generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $46.9 million and $46.2 million, respectively. In 2023, CyberArk generated operating cash flow of $56.2 million and free cash flow of $51.3 million.

Guidance

CyberArk initiated guidance for the first quarter and the full year 2024. For the first quarter, the company expects revenues between $209 million and $215 million. The non-GAAP operating income is estimated between $7.5 million and $12.5 million. It projects to post non-GAAP earnings in the range of 21-31 cents per share.

For 2024, CYBR expects revenues in the range of $920-$930 million. It projects to post non-GAAP operating income between $75.5 million and $84.5 million. The company projects its non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of $1.63-$1.81 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, CyberArk carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CYBR have increased 80% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, Amazon.com AMZN and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $2.95 per share in the past 60 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 91.6%. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate for the stock stands at 36.1%. Shares of CRWD have jumped 184.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amazon’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 36 cents to $4.03 per share in the past seven days, which calls for an increase of 39% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 28.1%. AMZN stock has returned 72.9% over the past year.

The consensus mark for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to $12.30 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a whopping 268.3% increase from fiscal 2023. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.5%. In the trailing 12 months, NVDA stock has surged 211.7%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.