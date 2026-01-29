CyberArk (CYBR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, CyberArk (CYBR) was down 3.63% at $429.47. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts have depreciated by 0.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CyberArk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 41.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $355.91 million, up 13.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.97% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% higher. At present, CyberArk boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CyberArk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 91.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 52.09, which means CyberArk is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Security industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.84.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 200, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

