CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share for the fourth quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.

However, the bottom line plunged 42.9% year over year. The decline was mainly due to increased costs and heightened expenses in sales & marketing as well as research & development, which more than offsets the benefits of higher revenues.

Top-Line Performance

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the leading Identity Security solution provider reported revenues, which increased 12% year over year to $169.2 million but fell short of the consensus mark of $174.1 million. Markedly, 84% of quarterly revenues were recurring in nature, which surged 39% year over year to $142.6 million.

CyberArk Software Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CyberArk Software Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CyberArk Software Ltd. Quote

Annual Recurring Revenues (“ARR”) increased 45% to $570 million. The subscription portion, which accounted for 64% of the total ARR, soared 99% year over year to $364 million. This upside was primarily driven by a record number of software-as-a-service solutions bookings and strong demand for on-premises subscription offerings. However, the maintenance portion, representing 36% of the total ARR, decreased to $206 million from $210 million on Dec 31, 2021.

CyberArk’s subscription transition has been witnessing strong momentum, with a rapidly growing base of recurring revenues. Subscription bookings made up 90% of the license bookings in the quarter, higher than 71% in the year-ago quarter.

Quarter Details

Segment-wise, Subscription revenues (52% of the total revenues) were $88.5 million, up 86% from the year-ago quarter.

Maintenance and professional services revenues (39% of the total revenues) marginally increased to $66.1 million from $65.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Perpetual license revenues (9% of the total revenues) plunged 62.3% to $14 million. The decline reflects the company’s continued efforts toward shifting the business model to subscription-based from a perpetual license.

The signing of new logos across all industries highlighted a steady increase in new businesses. The new business pipeline is encouraging. In the fourth quarter, CyberArk added around 380 new customers.

Operating Details

CyberArk’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 7.7% year over year to $140.2 million. However, the non-GAAP gross margin contracted 300 basis points (bps) to 83% due to the significant increase in subscription revenues, with a continuous decline in perpetual license sales due to a shift in the business model.

Non-GAAP operating expenses escalated 19.6% year over year to $136.1 million. Higher operating expenses reflect the company’s aggressive sales and marketing initiatives and sustained investments in research and development to boost product offerings and capabilities.

The company’s non-GAAP operating income declined to $4.1 million from $16.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 840 bps to 2.4% due to a lower gross margin and increased expenses.

Balance Sheet

CyberArk ended the October-December 2022 quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $1.2 billion. As of Dec 31, 2022, total deferred revenues were $408.4 million, up 29% year over year.

In the fourth quarter, CyberArk used operating cash flow worth $20.5 million and free cash flow worth $16.8 million. In 2022, the company generated $49.7 million in operating cash flow and $37.2 million in free cash flow.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, CyberArk expects revenues between $160 million and $164 million. The non-GAAP operating loss is estimated between $12.5 million and $15.5 million. It projects to post a non-GAAP loss in the range of 23-30 cents per share.

For the full-year 2023, CyberArk expects revenues in the range of $724-$736 million. The company projects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 7-28 cents per share. The non-GAAP operating income/(loss) for the full-year 2023 is estimated between a loss of $5 million and an income of $5 million.

