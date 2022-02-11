CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CyberArk Software CYBR reported better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter 2021 results. The leading Identity Security solution provider reported non-GAAP earnings of 28 cents surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 17 cents per share. However, the bottom line fell 65.9% compared with the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported revenues of $151.3 million, beating the consensus mark of $144.5 million. The top line witnessed a year-over-year improvement of 5%. Markedly, 68% of quarterly revenues were recurring in nature, which jumped 48% year over year to $102.9 million.

Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased 44% to $393 million. The maintenance portion, representing 54% of total ARR, increased 5.5% year over year to $210 million. Subscription portion, which accounted for 46% of the total ARR, soared 146% year over year to $183 million. This upside was primarily driven by a record number of software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) solutions bookings and strong demand for on-premises subscription offerings.

CyberArk’s subscription transition is witnessing strong momentum, with a rapidly growing base of recurring revenues. Subscription bookings made up 71% of the license bookings in the quarter, which was significantly higher than 35% in the year-ago quarter. The management expects to achieve an 85% subscription bookings mix by the second quarter of 2022.

CyberArk Software Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CyberArk Software Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CyberArk Software Ltd. Quote

Quarterly Details

Segment-wise, subscription revenues (31.5% of total revenues) were $47.6 million, up by 142% from the year-ago quarter.

Maintenance and professional services revenues (43% of total revenues) climbed 6% at $65.1 million from the year-ago quarter.

Perpetual license revenues (25.6% of total revenues) slumped 38.1% to $38.7 million at the close of this quarter.

The signing of new logos across all industries highlighted a steady increase in new business. The new business pipeline is encouraging.

During the fourth quarter, CyberArk added over 375 new customers.

Operating Details

CyberArk’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 2.8% year over year to $130.1 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses escalated 31.2% year over year to $113.8 million. This was primarily due to 52.8%, 27.2% and 25% year-over-year increases in R&D, S&M and G&A expenses, respectively, from the year-earlier reported figures. S&M expenses comprised almost 56.4% of the total quarterly operating expenses.

The company’s non-GAAP operating income was $16.3 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2021, reflecting a significant decline of 60% year over year. As a result, non-GAAP operating margin contracted 570 bps to 10.8%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

CyberArk ended the October-December quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits of $1.2 billion.

As of Dec 31, 2021, total deferred revenues were $317.3 million, up 31% year over year.

During the fourth quarter, CyberArk generated operating cash flow worth $20.4 million and free cash flow worth $18.7 million.

During full-year 2021, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $74.7 million and $65.8 million, respectively.

Full-Year Highlights

For full-year 2021, CyberArk reported revenues of $502.9 million, up 8% year over year. Recurring revenues hiked 41% year over year to $348.7 million.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 33 cents per share compared with 2020’s earnings of $2.05 per share.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $426.1 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $23.9 million.

Guidance 2022

For the first quarter of 2021, CyberArk expects revenues between $125 million and $133 million. It projects to post non-GAAP loss per share in the range of 25 cents to 42 cents.

Non-GAAP operating loss is estimated between $9 million and $16 million.

For full-year 2022, CyberArk expects revenues to be $582-$598 million. It projects non-GAAP loss to be 64-98 cents per share.

Non-GAAP operating loss for full-year 2022is estimated in the $20-$34 million band.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CyberArk currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the iPhone maker Apple AAPL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices ADI and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 3.6% to $1.43 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 5.9% to $6.15 per share in the past 30 days.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. AAPL stock has appreciated 27.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.79 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 7 cents to $7.53 per share in the past 30 days.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. Shares of ADI have gained 1.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to 89 cents per share over the past seven days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.7% to $3.86 per share in the last seven days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have rallied 83.2% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.