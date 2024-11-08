CyberArk (CYBR) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk (CYBR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $233.9 million, up 22.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CyberArk metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Maintenance and professional services' should come in at $61.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Perpetual license' of $3.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -77.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription' at $169.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +128.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' to come in at $922.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $705 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will reach $187.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $200 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' should arrive at $737.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $504 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for CyberArk here>>>



Shares of CyberArk have experienced a change of +0.6% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CYBR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

