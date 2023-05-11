CyberArk (CYBR) Posts Narrower Q1 Loss, Misses Revenues

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR delivered better-than-expected bottom-line results in the first quarter of 2023. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 17 cents per share in the first quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. Moreover, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 30 cents per share.

Top-Line Performance

In the first quarter of 2023, the Identity Security solution provider’s reported revenues increased 27% year over year to $161.7 million but fell short of the consensus mark of $162.1 million. Markedly, 90% of quarterly revenues were recurring in nature, which surged 37% year over year to $145.9 million.

Annual Recurring Revenues (“ARR”) increased 42% to $604 million. The subscription portion, which accounted for 67% of the total ARR, soared 84% year over year to $403 million. This upside was primarily driven by a record number of software-as-a-service solution bookings and strong demand for on-premise subscription offerings. However, the maintenance portion, representing 33% of the total ARR, decreased to $202 million from $208 million on Mar 31, 2022.

CyberArk’s subscription transition has been witnessing strong momentum with a rapidly growing base of recurring revenues. Subscription bookings made up 95% of the license bookings in the quarter, higher than 90% in the previous quarter.

Quarterly Details

Segment-wise, Subscription revenues (57% of the total revenues) were $92.7 million, up 78% from the year-ago quarter.

Maintenance and professional services revenues (40% of the total revenues) remained flat at $65.1 million.

Perpetual license revenues (3% of the total revenues) plunged 63.2% to $3.9 million. The decline reflects the company’s continued efforts toward shifting the business model to subscription-based from a perpetual license.

The signing of new logos across all industries highlighted a steady increase in new businesses. The new business pipeline is encouraging.

Operating Details

CyberArk’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 26.3% year over year to $131.5 million. However, the non-GAAP gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) to 81.3%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses escalated 24.3% year over year to $144.1 million. Higher operating expenses reflect the company’s aggressive sales and marketing initiatives and sustained investments in research and development to boost product offerings and capabilities.

The company reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $12.6 million in the first quarter, higher than the loss of $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

CyberArk ended the January-March 2023 quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $1.2 billion. As of Mar 31, 2022, total deferred revenues were $415.8 million, up 20% year over year.

In the first quarter, CyberArk generated operating cash flow of $5.8 million and free cash flow worth $4 million.

Guidance

For the full-year 2023, CyberArk still expects revenues in the range of $724-$736 million. The non-GAAP operating income/(loss) for the full-year 2023 is still estimated between a loss of $5 million and an income of $5 million. However, the company raised its non-GAAP earnings guidance range to 16-38 cents per share from the band of 7-28 cents per share anticipated previously.

For the second quarter of 2023, CyberArk expects revenues between $170 million and $175 million. The non-GAAP operating loss is estimated between $6.5 million and $10.5 million. It projects to post a non-GAAP loss in the range of 9-19 cents per share.

Currently, CyberArk carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CYBR have increased 5.9% year to date.

