CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $403.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.97%.

Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts witnessed a gain of 4.78% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.5%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 46.3% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $315.43 million, indicating a 40.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CYBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.74% and +31.88%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.88% higher. CyberArk is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CyberArk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 104.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 75.69.

Meanwhile, CYBR's PEG ratio is currently 4.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 27, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.