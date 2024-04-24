CyberArk (CYBR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $244.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 8.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CyberArk in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. On that day, CyberArk is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 258.82%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $213.42 million, showing a 31.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CYBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $926.39 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.14% and +23.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, CyberArk boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CyberArk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 136.66. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.69.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 6.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

