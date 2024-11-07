CyberArk (CYBR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the most recent trading day at $296.20, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 2.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CyberArk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 13, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 7.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $233.9 million, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

CYBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $939.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +105.36% and +24.9%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CyberArk is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, CyberArk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 127.89. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.14.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CYBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.