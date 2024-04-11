CyberArk (CYBR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR) reached $253.90, with a +0.24% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 3.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CyberArk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 2, 2024. On that day, CyberArk is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 258.82%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $213.29 million, showing a 31.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $926.39 million, indicating changes of +57.14% and +23.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CyberArk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, CyberArk boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CyberArk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 144.16. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.99 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CYBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 7.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

